Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa described Saudi Arabia as a central regional actor and said Riyadh has become a hub for economists.

He framed the kingdom's role in the region as pivotal and highlighted its growing appeal to economic professionals.

The remarks underscore recognition of Saudi economic influence.

Saudi policy reforms, major investment projects and strategic economic initiatives in recent years have increased Riyadh's commercial ties and its appeal to economists, consultants and international capital across the Middle East.

Riyadh's expanding role in finance and infrastructure has drawn heightened engagement from regional governments and private-sector actors.

Syria's leadership has adjusted its economic rhetoric amid ongoing reconstruction challenges and shifting diplomatic alignments.

Sharaa's comments add to public statements that acknowledge the kingdom's growing economic centrality in regional discussion.

Public commentary from Damascus now more frequently references Gulf economic developments than in earlier periods, reflecting changes in regional economic discourse.