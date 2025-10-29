Saudi Health Minister Launches Digital Health Systems Accreditation

Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel launched the Digital Health Systems Accreditation at the Global Health Forum 2025 to assess and certify digital health solutions.

The accreditation scheme will evaluate clinical and administrative digital tools for compliance with national and international standards in digital health.

Secretary-General Dr Nahar Al-Azmi said the is intended to improve efficiency and raise the quality of health data across services.

The initiative was developed by the National Health Information Center as part of a broader effort to elevate the performance of digital platforms used by providers.

A governing council will align accreditation outcomes with procurement, clinical governance and regulatory requirements to guide adoption across public and private sectors.

Standards detail technical, interoperability and data quality criteria that systems must meet to obtain certification.

Healthcare providers will be required to submit their platforms for review before large-scale deployment within public health facilities.

The program aims to give providers and patients greater confidence in deployed technologies while standardizing implementation across the Saudi health sector.