Saudi Arabia

Saudi Orchestra Masterworks Return to Riyadh’s King Fahd Centre

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Saudi Orchestra Masterworks return to Riyadh for two concerts at the King Fahd Cultural Centre starting Thursday 13 November.

Organised by the Saudi Music Commission, the programme will be staged across two consecutive days in the centre's main theatre.

Tickets are scheduled for release shortly through the WeBook platform, with sale details to follow.

Previously the roaming concert series visited international audiences and established a repertoire that appeals to a broad public.

Since launching, the showcase has been mounted multiple times to highlight national orchestral talent alongside established international works.

Audience response on earlier stops contributed to the decision to return for a ninth presentation in Riyadh and reflects institutional backing.

Details on exact performance times and the ticketing timetable will be published via WeBook ahead of the concerts.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.