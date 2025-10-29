Saudi Orchestra Masterworks Return to Riyadh’s King Fahd Centre

Saudi Orchestra Masterworks return to Riyadh for two concerts at the King Fahd Cultural Centre starting Thursday 13 November.

Organised by the Saudi Music Commission, the programme will be staged across two consecutive days in the centre's main theatre.

Tickets are scheduled for release shortly through the WeBook platform, with sale details to follow.

Previously the roaming concert series visited international audiences and established a repertoire that appeals to a broad public.

Since launching, the showcase has been mounted multiple times to highlight national orchestral talent alongside established international works.

Audience response on earlier stops contributed to the decision to return for a ninth presentation in Riyadh and reflects institutional backing.

Details on exact performance times and the ticketing timetable will be published via WeBook ahead of the concerts.