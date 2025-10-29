Saudi ‘Desert Dream’ Five‑Star Train to Begin Operations 2026

Saudi authorities announced that the 'Desert Dream' five‑star luxury train will begin commercial operations before the end of 2026, with reservations opening before year‑end.

Company officials said initial services are planned for late 2026 and that the train will be equipped to run regional trips once the Gulf railway network is completed.

Project planners describe the service as the Middle East's first five‑star train, blending classic luxury with contemporary design to create a hotel‑style journey across Saudi desert landscapes.

Transport Minister Saleh Al‑Jasser presented technical and operational details at the unveiling, framing the train as part of a broader transport and logistics strategy.

Operator representatives added that coordination with the Gulf rail project will enable future cross‑border itineraries for neighboring states.

It forms one element of Saudi efforts to expand high‑end tourism and diversify national transport offerings beyond conventional rail and road services.

Onboard facilities are designed to provide a comprehensive hotel‑style travel experience for passengers on long desert routes.

Officials confirmed public bookings will open before the end of the current year and that operational readiness is targeted for the following year.