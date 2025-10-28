Saudi Arabia

UK Investment Minister Comments on Saudi Arabia Partnership

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The UK investment minister said London seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia and partner in building a global economy.

He emphasized that the relationship is framed by partnership and mutual confidence rather than by headline transaction volumes.

Officials described concrete areas of collaboration, including thematic investments coordinated with Riyadh’s sovereign wealth apparatus, joint ventures in infrastructure and technology, and knowledge transfers aimed at scaling domestic capabilities while attracting international capital.

Bilateral ties between London and Riyadh have broadened across investment, infrastructure and energy sectors over recent years.

The British government has introduced policy measures and advisory platforms to facilitate inbound and co-investment flows, signaling a longer-term shift from one-off deals toward institutionalized partnerships that support industrial transformation.

Saudi reforms and sovereign fund activity remain central to Riyadh’s diversification agenda.

Both capitals say trust and shared ambition will underpin sustained engagement on large-scale projects and cross-border knowledge exchange.


