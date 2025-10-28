Faisal and Ishaq Dar Meet in Riyadh at Future Investment Initiative

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss regional and global developments.

Their discussion took place during Dar's visit to Riyadh for the Future Investment Initiative 2025 conference.

Officials said the talks addressed political and economic topics of mutual concern.

An economic researcher speaking to Al Arabiya, net described steps toward a development and investment alliance between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Bilateral relations have historically involved labour ties, financial cooperation and regular high-level consultations.

Prince Faisal serves as Saudi Arabia's foreign minister while Ishaq Dar combines the foreign portfolio with deputy prime minister responsibilities, framing their engagement.

Both sides indicated they would continue coordination through official channels and pursue further meetings.