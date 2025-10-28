Khalid Al-Falih: Saudi FDI Quadrupled, Non-Oil Growth

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih announced that foreign direct investment in the kingdom has quadrupled and surpassed official targets.

He said roughly 90% of the recent FDI is directed to non-oil sectors, highlighting a shift in the composition of inflows.

Al-Falih reported that non-oil revenues now finance about 40% of the national budget, underlining fiscal diversification progress.

Vision 2030 reforms were cited as central to the strategy that expanded investor access, incentives and sectoral development.

Regulatory changes, public-private partnerships and targeted investment initiatives were named by officials as enablers for the capital increase.

The investment ministry framed the FDI gains as evidence that long-term diversification plans are producing measurable economic outcomes for the kingdom.

Officials did not provide a detailed sectoral breakdown in the public announcement, focusing instead on headline progress figures.

Ministry documents accompanying the statement placed the latest figures within fiscal assessments used to guide further policy and budget decisions.