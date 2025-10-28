Saudi Arabia

Khalid Al-Falih: Saudi FDI Quadrupled, Non-Oil Growth

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih announced that foreign direct investment in the kingdom has quadrupled and surpassed official targets.

He said roughly 90% of the recent FDI is directed to non-oil sectors, highlighting a shift in the composition of inflows.

Al-Falih reported that non-oil revenues now finance about 40% of the national budget, underlining fiscal diversification progress.

Vision 2030 reforms were cited as central to the strategy that expanded investor access, incentives and sectoral development.

Regulatory changes, public-private partnerships and targeted investment initiatives were named by officials as enablers for the capital increase.

The investment ministry framed the FDI gains as evidence that long-term diversification plans are producing measurable economic outcomes for the kingdom.

Officials did not provide a detailed sectoral breakdown in the public announcement, focusing instead on headline progress figures.

Ministry documents accompanying the statement placed the latest figures within fiscal assessments used to guide further policy and budget decisions.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.