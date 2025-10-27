Saudi UN Envoy Reaffirms Firm Support for Palestinians

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its firm and steadfast support for the Palestinian people at the United Nations.

Dr, Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, the kingdom's permanent representative to the UN, reiterated a complete rejection of Israeli settlement violations and emphasized adherence to international law.

The envoy also highlighted Riyadh's role in co-leading a diplomatic initiative with France aimed at advancing a two-state solution and secure borders.

Regional and European drafts circulated on Gaza reflect commitments to a negotiated two-state outcome and defined border arrangements.

Foreign diplomats frame these cooperative efforts alongside calls for expanded humanitarian access and renewed political negotiations reported through established channels.

Riyadh's stance has remained consistent across recent multilateral meetings and UN sessions.

The statements delivered at the UN reaffirmed support for Palestinian rights while urging practical steps toward a durable political settlement.