Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Syria Advance Direct Bank Transfers

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Saudi Arabia and Syria have advanced plans to enable direct bank transfers to facilitate capital flows and support commercial ties between the two countries.

Joint efforts by the Saudi Ministry of Investment, the Saudi Central Bank and the Central Bank of Syria progressed technical work to activate the transfer mechanism.

The measure is intended to ease movement of funds, back trade and investment activity, and bolster confidence in Syria’s banking.

Officials framed the initiative as part of Riyadh’s pragmatic economic engagement with Damascus focused on reconstruction-related opportunities and private-sector participation.

Previous bilateral accords have addressed trade facilitation and payment channels.

Financial authorities on both sides have been coordinating regulatory, compliance and operational steps to ensure transfers run through established banking procedures.

Saudi regulators have indicated a preference for using standard channels and compliance frameworks to align transactions with international norms.

Market participants will monitor implementation timelines and central bank arrangements as the transfers are put into operation.


