King Faisal Hospital to Build Gene Therapy Facility in Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh will begin work on Saudi Arabia's first dedicated gene and cell therapy manufacturing facility by the end of 2025.

The plant will occupy more than 5, 000 square meters inside the hospital's research campus.

It will provide advanced gene and cell treatments to thousands of patients and is set to cover about nine percent of domestic demand for such therapies.

Hospital officials announced the project and outlined its scope through the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre's communications.

Saudi health authorities have recently emphasized expanding domestic capacity for advanced medical technologies and treatments.

Construction activities are scheduled to start by the end of 2025, as stated in the announcement.

Locating manufacturing on-site is intended to integrate production with clinical services and patient care pathways at the Riyadh campus.

Separately, the Ministry of Health has indicated progress on clinical testing of artificial intelligence tools for medical use.