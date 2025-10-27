Saudi Arabia

Saudi Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel Announces AI Doctor Clinical Trials

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel announced that clinical trials of an AI doctor will begin soon.

The announcement was delivered at the Global Health Forum amid plans to scale modern technologies across the health sector.

Trials will assess the AI 's performance and suitability for use in clinical settings.

Officials presented the initiative as part of a national push to deploy artificial intelligence to enhance patient care and integrate new tools into hospitals and health services.

The ministry highlighted ongoing support for projects that put human health first both inside Saudi Arabia and abroad.

Previous Saudi programs have already invested in digital health platforms and data infrastructure.

Event organizers characterized the forum as a major regional meeting for health policy and innovation involving public and private stakeholders.

Preparations for the clinical testing phase are being coordinated by the ministry in collaboration with relevant health institutions.


