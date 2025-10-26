Four Students Killed in Crash on Bisha–Khamis Mushayt Road

Four female students were killed and two others, including the driver, were seriously injured in a car crash south of Bisha, Saudi Arabia.

The vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Bisha–Khamis Mushayt road in the Al-Qa'a area of Samkh center during the Sunday morning school run.

Authorities said a fifth student and the driver were transported to hospital with serious injuries for emergency care.

The incident took place in the Asir region, a provincial area south of Bisha that connects several towns by rural highways.

Local emergency responders secured the scene and conducted rescue and transport operations as part of the initial response.

Road safety has been a recurring concern in Saudi Arabia, prompting periodic reviews of traffic and school transport policies.

No identities have been released publicly and official investigations into the cause of the collision are reportedly ongoing.

Provincial authorities did not immediately provide further comment on the crash or the status of the injured.