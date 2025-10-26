Saudi Arabia Welcomes Thailand–Cambodia Ceasefire Agreement

Saudi Arabia welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

Riyadh's Foreign Ministry praised diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the border dispute and laying groundwork for sustainable peace.

The ministry also affirmed support for resolving disagreements through peaceful, negotiated channels.

Periodic tensions have affected parts of the Thailand–Cambodia frontier in recent years.

Previous bilateral talks have produced intermittent understandings without fully resolving territorial and administrative frictions.

Regional and international actors have urged de‑escalation and constructive dialogue to prevent renewed hostilities.

Riyadh renewed its commitment to backing continued diplomatic engagement and practical implementation of the ceasefire.