Saudi Arabia

Saudi Films Record Strong Growth, Film Authority Reports

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Saudi cinema has recorded a rapid surge in attendance and revenues, with more than 90 million tickets sold and nearly SAR 5 billion collected since public screens reopened in 2018.

Box-office receipts climbed to about SAR 845 million in 2024, representing roughly a 90 percent rise compared with SAR 445 million in 2020.

Ticket sales increased from roughly 6 million to some 17 million during that span.

The Film Authority presented the latest figures at the Saudi Films Forum in Riyadh, where CEO Abdullah Al-Qahtani outlined market gains under the forum's 'A meeting that changes the scene' banner.

Public cinemas' return in 2018 catalyzed rapid expansion of exhibition and programming options.

New screens and wider distribution have expanded exhibition capacity and allowed a broader release schedule for both international and domestic titles.

Officials attribute the market's acceleration to sustained audience demand and the steady growth of local film production.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.