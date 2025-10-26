Saudi Films Record Strong Growth, Film Authority Reports

Saudi cinema has recorded a rapid surge in attendance and revenues, with more than 90 million tickets sold and nearly SAR 5 billion collected since public screens reopened in 2018.

Box-office receipts climbed to about SAR 845 million in 2024, representing roughly a 90 percent rise compared with SAR 445 million in 2020.

Ticket sales increased from roughly 6 million to some 17 million during that span.

The Film Authority presented the latest figures at the Saudi Films Forum in Riyadh, where CEO Abdullah Al-Qahtani outlined market gains under the forum's 'A meeting that changes the scene' banner.

Public cinemas' return in 2018 catalyzed rapid expansion of exhibition and programming options.

New screens and wider distribution have expanded exhibition capacity and allowed a broader release schedule for both international and domestic titles.

Officials attribute the market's acceleration to sustained audience demand and the steady growth of local film production.