Trump Says Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar Influenced Gaza Agreement

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

President Trump said Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar had significant influence in reaching the Gaza agreement and confirmed that Doha will send a peacekeeping contingent, while insisting the deal must deliver lasting peace.

He added that the pact should endure and that its success depends on concrete implementation.

Mr, Trump credited a coalition of Arab and Muslim states with helping shape the negotiated terms.

Qatar has frequently acted as an intermediary in Gaza-related talks and has hosted channels used to coordinate humanitarian aid and prior arrangements.

Saudi and Emirati diplomatic engagement has been prominent in recent regional initiatives.

Washington framed its involvement around promoting stability and a political pathway intended to reduce hostilities and protect civilians in and near Gaza.

He expressed optimism that these steps could contribute to broader prospects for peace across the Middle East.


