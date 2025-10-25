Saudi Interior Detains 22,613 Violators in Weeklong Campaign

Saudi authorities detained 22, 613 people nationwide during a week of joint field campaigns and identified 23 suspects accused of concealing migrants and facilitating violations.

Campaign teams recorded 13, 652 breaches of the residency law, 4, 394 border-security violations and 4, 567 labor-rule infringements during the operations.

Interior Ministry data show 1, 699 individuals were intercepted attempting to enter the kingdom irregularly, of whom roughly 45% were Yemeni, 54% Ethiopian and 1% from other nationalities, and authorities also stopped 35 people trying to leave unlawfully.

Operations spanned the entire kingdom.

Penalties for those who transport, shelter or employ irregular entrants include up to 15 years in prison, fines reaching one million riyals, seizure of vehicles and housing, and public disclosure of offenders.

Officials describe facilitation of irregular entry as a major crime that carries preventive detention and is treated as an offense against honour and trust under the law.

Citizens and residents were urged to report suspected violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 in other regions.

Interior statements said the 23 people implicated in transporting, housing or employing violators will face prosecution under the same statutes and enforcement measures.