Saudi ZATCA Seizes 8.9 kg Methamphetamine at Rub’ al Khali

Saudi ZATCA intercepted 8, 9 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Rub' al Khali border checkpoint, and two suspects were arrested.

Customs screening using security technology revealed the contraband concealed beneath a truck's air tank.

Following the seizure, officials coordinated with the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, resulting in the apprehension of the shipment's intended recipients inside the kingdom.

ZATCA has stepped up inspections of imports and exports as part of intensified efforts to prevent narcotics smuggling across Saudi entry points.

Methamphetamine, often referred to regionally as shabu, has been a primary focus of interdiction due to its documented public health harms.

The discovery occurred during routine procedural checks rather than a disclosed targeted intelligence operation, according to the customs account.

Seizures of this kind are consistent with ZATCA's strategy to bolster community protection by limiting the flow of prohibited goods.

Investigations and legal proceedings are continuing under the relevant Saudi authorities.