Saudi Program Supports 150 Yemeni Girls’ Teacher Diplomas

A Saudi-funded project trained and graduated 150 Yemeni girls with Ministry-accredited teacher diplomas across four governorates.

The Access to Education in the Rural Areas project, supported by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and Al‑Awn Foundation, delivered the training.

Graduates completed a diploma program certified by Yemen's Ministry of Education to prepare them for teaching roles in their local communities.

Training took place in four governorates, focusing on rural districts affected by limited educational access.

The initiative aims to expand female participation in the formal teaching workforce amid long-term efforts to restore basic services in Yemen.

Saudi funding has supported multiple education and reconstruction projects in Yemen, frequently partnering with local NGOs for implementation.

The diplomas enable the women to pursue official teaching posts or roles in community learning centers.