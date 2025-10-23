Saudi Arabia

Arab and Muslim States Condemn Israeli West Bank Annexation Bills

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

A broad coalition of Arab and Muslim states and regional bodies condemned the Israeli Knesset's approval of two bills seeking to apply Israeli sovereignty to the occupied West Bank and to Israeli settlements, calling the move a blatant violation of international law.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, Libya, Malaysia, Nigeria, the Gambia, Djibouti, Oman and the Palestinian authorities joined statements denouncing the legislation.

Those statements described the measures as an explicit breach of international humanitarian and human rights law and warned they would undermine prospects for a negotiated two‑state solution.

Under prevailing international legal standards the West Bank is treated as occupied territory and the establishment and expansion of settlements there are widely regarded as contrary to the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Numerous UN resolutions and legal analyses have for decades rejected unilateral annexation and stressed that changes to status must follow negotiation and international law.

Proponents in Israel framed the bills as a means to formalize control over settlement areas and existing facts on the ground, while opponents argued the legislation would have far‑reaching diplomatic consequences.

Both the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation issued calls for international action to uphold legal norms and to protect Palestinian rights.

Diplomatic sources and analysts cautioned that implementation could heighten regional tensions and complicate relations with states that view annexation as incompatible with their international obligations.


