Riyadh Launches Family Demographic Survey for Urban Planning

The Royal Commission for Riyadh and the General Authority for Statistics have launched a family demographic survey of Riyadh to produce precise population data for municipal planning.

Field teams will collect household-level data in phased operations using modern digital tools across more than 217 neighbourhoods within the city's 5, 960-square-kilometre development protection boundary.

The project aims to build a comprehensive database that supports sustainable urban planning and better aligns public services with residents' needs.

Riyadh's economy accounts for roughly half of Saudi Arabia's non-oil GDP, which increases the value of reliable demographic intelligence for policy decisions.

The city ranked 30th globally and third among Arab cities in the IMD Smart City Index, reflecting commitments to smart technologies and urban innovation.

Rapid population growth and ongoing urban development have intensified demand for clearer indicators on housing, internal migration and mobility patterns.

Officials expect the survey to produce demographic indicators on household characteristics, internal migration and travel behaviour to guide transport, education, health and housing sectors.

Data will be analysed statistically and converted into precise indicators to feed policymaking, and the Royal Commission positions the initiative as supportive of Riyadh's planning goals under Saudi Vision 2030.