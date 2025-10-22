Syria Sends Officers to Military Colleges in Saudi Arabia, Turkey

Syria will send military officers to training programs at military colleges in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the defence ministry announced.

The initiative is presented by the ministry as intended to strengthen combat capabilities and technical proficiency within Syrian forces.

Minister Merhaf Abu Qasrah met the officers who will be dispatched abroad, according to the ministry’s public release.

Saudi and Turkish military academies are noted regional institutions that host foreign students and offer instruction on contemporary weapon systems and tactics.

Officials described the program as focusing on developing cadres with knowledge of newer weapons systems and modern methods of warfare.

Foreign military education is commonly used to transfer technical skills and to familiarize personnel with standardized operational procedures.

Regional media outlets circulated the ministry’s photos and reporting about the delegation and its destinations following the announcement.

The defence ministry framed the scholarships as part of a personnel development effort rather than a change in Syria’s declared military posture.