Saudi Relief Plane 70 Arrives in Al-Arish for Gaza

A Saudi relief aircraft operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center — its 70th such flight — landed at Al-Arish International Airport carrying aid destined for Gaza.

The shipment includes food baskets and shelter kits intended for distribution to displaced and affected Palestinian civilians inside the Gaza Strip.

Saudi authorities coordinated the flight with the Ministry of Defense and the Saudi embassy in Cairo prior to departure.

Al-Arish has functioned repeatedly as a staging point for consignments routed through Egyptian territory to reach Gaza.

The King Salman Center has operated a series of cargo flights to deliver humanitarian assistance to Palestinian recipients.

Unloading began on arrival.

Cargo will be packaged and moved toward authorized crossing points used for humanitarian access into the Gaza Strip, where local authorities and aid groups coordinate reception and onward distribution.

The flight continues Saudi relief efforts coordinated through diplomatic and defense channels to reach civilians affected by the crisis in Gaza.