Saudi Arabia

Saudi Falcons Club Launches Eight-City Campaign to Document Falcon Ownership

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Saudi Falcons Club has launched field tours in eight Saudi cities to register and correct undocumented falcon ownership.

Mobile teams equipped for on-site verification will visit markets, training facilities and private holdings to align birds with the national registration and resolve administrative discrepancies.

The service covers ownership correction and formal documentation issuance for falconers presenting unregistered birds.

Falconry remains an entrenched cultural practice across the Arabian Peninsula, combining sporting tradition, social status and multi-generational knowledge among breeders and handlers.

Regulatory frameworks in the Kingdom aim to reconcile heritage preservation with wildlife protection and sustainable breeding standards.

Previous campaigns have identified gaps in traceability and record-keeping that the current tour seeks to address.

Field teams intend to engage hobbyists, commercial breeders and heritage centers to document birds, advise on compliance and update central records.

Organizers describe the campaign as strengthening traceability and lawful ownership while preserving traditional practices through responsible stewardship.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.