Saudi Falcons Club Launches Eight-City Campaign to Document Falcon Ownership

The Saudi Falcons Club has launched field tours in eight Saudi cities to register and correct undocumented falcon ownership.

Mobile teams equipped for on-site verification will visit markets, training facilities and private holdings to align birds with the national registration and resolve administrative discrepancies.

The service covers ownership correction and formal documentation issuance for falconers presenting unregistered birds.

Falconry remains an entrenched cultural practice across the Arabian Peninsula, combining sporting tradition, social status and multi-generational knowledge among breeders and handlers.

Regulatory frameworks in the Kingdom aim to reconcile heritage preservation with wildlife protection and sustainable breeding standards.

Previous campaigns have identified gaps in traceability and record-keeping that the current tour seeks to address.

Field teams intend to engage hobbyists, commercial breeders and heritage centers to document birds, advise on compliance and update central records.

Organizers describe the campaign as strengthening traceability and lawful ownership while preserving traditional practices through responsible stewardship.