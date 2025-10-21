Saudi Anti-Corruption Authority Opens 17 Criminal Cases

Nazaha, Saudi Arabia's anti-corruption authority, has opened 17 criminal cases and says it is completing legal procedures against the suspects.

Investigations cover alleged bribery, illicit licensing, tender manipulation, document interference and misappropriation involving public employees, contractors and residents.

Among highlighted incidents was an arrest of a Ministry of Industry employee over SAR 1, 625, 000 tied to an irregular crusher license issued to a company owned by a resident investor.

Other cited cases include municipal and provincial officials stopped while receiving sums linked to tender awards or facilitation of large disbursements, a court enforcement employee accused of accepting cash to remove a services block, and a customs officer suspected of appropriating seized items.

Several suspects were suspended pending the completion of investigations.

Nazaha emphasised that financial and administrative corruption is pursued even after employment ends and that such crimes do not lapse under the statute of limitations.

The authority said operations have included sting arrests at the moment cash changed hands and that evidence collection and referrals to prosecutors are ongoing.

Nazaha reiterated its commitment to apply the law without leniency and to hold accountable anyone who exploits public office or diverts public funds.