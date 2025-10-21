Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Receives Delegation at Al Yamamah

Citizens, ministers, scholars and princes met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh to offer greetings.

At the Diwan of Al Yamamah, the reception was held inside the royal court's formal audience chambers.

Attendees included private citizens alongside members of the royal family and senior government officials.

This type of formal audience reflects established practices for public greetings with senior Saudi leadership.

Al Yamamah Palace serves as a principal venue for state and ceremonial functions, where the Diwan traditionally hosts visitors ranging from clerical figures to cabinet members under prescribed royal-court protocols.

The event followed customary procedures overseen by palace staff and administrative teams.

Religious scholars were present among the visitors, underscoring their customary participation in such audiences.

Security and palace personnel facilitated the procession and maintenance of the venue throughout the visit.