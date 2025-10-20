US Art Evaluator Justin Gilani Highlights Saudi Art Scene

American art evaluator Justin Gilani has relocated to Saudi Arabia, calling its art scene compelling.

Gilani highlights expanding infrastructure across the country, citing seasonal exhibitions, newly established museums, artist residency programs and wider exhibition calendars that attract creators and curators.

Observers point to boosted activity from national initiatives.

In recent years the kingdom has opened several major cultural venues and hosted international fairs as part of a broader push to develop cultural tourism and diversify its economy.

The growth of permanent exhibition spaces has provided more platforms for both Saudi practitioners and visiting international artists.

Funding and training programs have expanded to support early-career artists and curatorial projects.

Gilani chose residency in the kingdom because he believes it offers a distinct cultural identity and fertile conditions for creative work.