Saudi Arabia

US Art Evaluator Justin Gilani Highlights Saudi Art Scene

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

American art evaluator Justin Gilani has relocated to Saudi Arabia, calling its art scene compelling.

Gilani highlights expanding infrastructure across the country, citing seasonal exhibitions, newly established museums, artist residency programs and wider exhibition calendars that attract creators and curators.

Observers point to boosted activity from national initiatives.

In recent years the kingdom has opened several major cultural venues and hosted international fairs as part of a broader push to develop cultural tourism and diversify its economy.

The growth of permanent exhibition spaces has provided more platforms for both Saudi practitioners and visiting international artists.

Funding and training programs have expanded to support early-career artists and curatorial projects.

Gilani chose residency in the kingdom because he believes it offers a distinct cultural identity and fertile conditions for creative work.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.