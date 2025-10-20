Saudi Arabia

Saudi FM Prince Faisal and Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Issues

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Prince Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia held a telephone conversation with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamed Hassan to discuss bilateral and regional matters.

During the exchange, both ministers explored avenues to deepen cooperation across trade, security and cultural initiatives.

Riyadh's foreign ministry issued the official notice describing the contact between the two officials.

Malaysia's ministry was identified in public reporting as the source confirming Mohamed Hassan's participation in the call.

Longstanding diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries provide the context for regular high-level consultations.

Attention to recent regional and international developments featured in the discussion, reflecting shared concerns and interest in coordinated approaches.

Both sides signaled a desire to continue dialogue and follow up on mutually agreed priorities.


The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


