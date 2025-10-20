Royal Commission and General Authority Launch Riyadh Demographic Survey

The Royal Commission for the City of Riyadh, together with the General Authority for Statistics, has launched a household demographic survey covering more than 217 neighborhoods to update urban population indicators.

Work begins with field data collection using modern digital tools, followed by systematic data cleaning and analysis.

The survey footprint includes neighborhoods within Riyadh's development protection boundary, spanning 5, 960 square kilometers.

Its findings will inform sustainable urban planning and guide improvements to public services and infrastructure.

Implemented across multiple phases, the programme combines household enumeration, geospatial tagging and statistical analysis to produce standardized demographic indicators.

A core aim is to refresh urban information databases so that planners, service providers and policymakers have current, comparable population data.

The General Authority for Statistics participates to ensure methodological rigor, sampling standards and data-quality oversight.

Fieldwork will be followed by analytic reporting and the publication of indicators intended to support planning decisions and municipal service delivery.