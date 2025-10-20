Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince and Macron Call for Gaza Relief

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the immediate need to end Palestinian suffering and called for a full Israeli withdrawal during a phone conversation.

In a telephone exchange they reviewed developments in Gaza and discussed measures aimed at ending hostilities and enhancing security across the Middle East.

The call underscored coordination between Riyadh and Paris on de-escalation and humanitarian response.

Humanitarian needs in Gaza have been widely documented amid ongoing hostilities, with international agencies reporting severe shortages of food, water and medical supplies.

Riyadh and Paris have long engaged on regional security and diplomatic initiatives intended to reduce tensions and protect civilians.

International attention has focused on securing safe access for aid deliveries and pathways for civilian relief operations.

Saudi state news outlets issued a brief public statement summarizing the leaders' exchange and their shared call for urgent humanitarian relief.


The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


