Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan Ceasefire in Doha

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

An immediate ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan was signed in Doha, a development that Saudi Arabia publicly welcomed.

Delegates established joint mechanisms aimed at consolidating peace and overseeing compliance along contested areas.

The Saudi foreign ministry expressed support for regional mediation and noted contributions from countries involved in facilitation, including Turkey and Qatar.

Cross-border tensions have long prompted intermittent talks as diplomats seek durable security and humanitarian arrangements.

Qatar hosted the latest round of negotiations in Doha, while Ankara played a facilitation role in the lead-up to the agreement.

Previous truce efforts have faced enforcement challenges, highlighting the need for robust monitoring and clear lines of accountability.

Implementation teams and verification procedures are expected to be deployed to monitor compliance and respond to incidents.

Regional capitals have signaled support for steps that stabilize relations without endorsing any new political settlements between Islamabad and Kabul.


