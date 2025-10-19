Saudi Arabia

Saudi Ministry of Commerce Blocks Over Five Million Noncompliant Products

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Saudi Ministry of Commerce's Q3 2025 consumer protection bulletin reports that inspectors prevented more than 5 million noncompliant products from reaching consumers and processed over 168, 000 trade complaints during the three-month period.

Inspectors conducted targeted field visits to detect commercial fraud and uncover undisclosed trading operations.

An initial compliance assessment reviewed 100 online stores against ten regulatory criteria to raise marketplace standards and improve service quality.

Bina, the ministry's unified consumer call center, coordinated incoming complaints and strengthened interagency responses to consumer rights issues.

Quarterly bulletins are issued to enhance transparency about enforcement activity, compliance rates and regulatory priorities across commercial and e-commerce sectors.

Enforcement measures combined preventive product removals with administrative inspections targeting both online marketplaces and businesses suspected of commercial concealment.

The report covers activity in the third quarter of 2025 and reflects concentrated monitoring over a three-month window.

A separate ministry note conveyed the finance minister's view that global economic uncertainty can create substantial opportunities for Saudi economic actors.


