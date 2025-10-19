Gulf and Asian Funds Join $11bn Jafurah Asset Deal with Aramco

Sovereign wealth funds from the Gulf and Asia have joined an $11 billion lease-and-re-lease agreement for gas processing and transport facilities tied to Aramco's Jafurah field.

The consortium is reported to be led by Global Infrastructure Partners, a BlackRock affiliate, and includes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, UAE's Mubadala, Singapore's GIC and the Arab Energy Fund.

The group intends to invest in and help operate processing plants and pipeline assets associated with Jafurah's development.

Jafurah is Saudi Arabia's largest non-associated gas field with an estimated 229 trillion cubic feet of raw gas, making it a central element in the kingdom's gas strategy.

Aramco has framed the Jafurah project as a cornerstone for materially increasing its gas output capacity through the 2020s.

The transaction as described would focus on midstream infrastructure rather than transferring ownership of the reservoir itself.

Market advisers have highlighted similar infrastructure deals as a way for energy companies to monetise assets while keeping operational roles.

Aramco is scheduled to publish third-quarter financial results on November 4, according to its corporate announcements.