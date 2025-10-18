SAMA Governor Says Saudi Adopts Advanced Tech for Financial Inclusion

The governor of the Saudi central bank, SAMA, said the kingdom continues to adopt advanced technologies such as digital payments, artificial intelligence and open banking to boost efficiency and financial inclusion.

He described parallel efforts to harden controls and update regulatory and supervisory approaches to prevent misuse of innovations for money laundering, fraud and the financing of illicit activities, including through enhanced risk‑based frameworks and close engagement with market participants.

That statement was delivered on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, where officials convened on global efforts to counter complex financial crimes.

Vision 2030 has placed integrity and transparency at the heart of Saudi economic reform, shaping the digital transformation of the financial sector.

SAMA is advancing frameworks intended to strengthen anti‑money‑laundering and counter‑terrorist financing measures while enabling new payment rails and banking models.

Trust depends on effective safeguards.

Regulators are therefore balancing rapid technology adoption with targeted oversight, combining monitoring, compliance expectations and collaborative channels with domestic and international partners to preserve stability.

Officials said policy work will continue to refine legal and operational tools that support inclusion while reducing the risk of financial crime.