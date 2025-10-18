Saudi Arabia Detains 23,094 for Immigration and Labor Violations

Saudi authorities detained 23, 094 people in nationwide operations targeting violations of residency, labor and border-security rules between Oct, 9 and Oct, 15, 2025.

Border-security operations accounted for 4, 816 detentions, labor-rule breaches numbered 4, 674, and residency violations reached 13, 604.

Officials said 2, 061 people attempted irregular entry, of whom about 43% were Yemeni, 56% Ethiopian and 1% from other nationalities.

Enforcement actions resulted in 13, 725 deportations, while 22, 989 cases were referred to diplomatic missions for travel documents and 3, 568 people were assisted to complete travel bookings.

Currently 31, 614 foreign nationals face enforcement measures.

Investigators also identified 27 individuals who tried to leave the kingdom irregularly and 17 suspects accused of transporting, housing, employing or concealing violators.

Penalties for facilitating irregular entry or sheltering violators include up to 15 years' imprisonment, fines up to one million riyals, confiscation of transport and housing used for sheltering, and public disclosure.

Authorities urged the public to report violations via 911 in Makkah, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or by calling 999 and 996 in other regions.