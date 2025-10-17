Saudi Arabia Begins Phase Two Saudization for Four Health Professions

Saudi authorities began implementing phase two of Saudization for four private‑sector health professions effective 17 October 2025.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, issued the decision and the corresponding professional definitions.

Localization targets are set at 80% for clinical nutrition and physiotherapy, 70% for medical laboratories, and 65% for radiology across private healthcare facilities.

The policy also fixes minimum monthly pay at 7, 000 Saudi riyals for specialists and 5, 000 riyals for technicians.

Officials framed the move as part of broader efforts to raise national workforce participation in health and to support targets under Vision 2030.

Health authorities will oversee rollout to align quotas with labour market needs while the human‑resources ministry offers recruitment, training and retention support, including priority access to the Human Resources Development Fund.

Procedural guides and compliance details have been published on the ministry website, and private establishments were warned of regulatory penalties for non‑compliance.

The measures apply to all private health establishments across the kingdom as part of a staged national implementation.