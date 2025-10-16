Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Hosts Third Fashion Week Featuring Global Houses

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Riyadh will host the third edition of its Fashion Week from 16 to 21 October with 45 designers on the programme, including Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney.

The roster features designers from Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Among the international entrants, two global brands join the programme for the first time.

Saudi designers on the bill will present collections informed by local heritage and reinterpreted for contemporary audiences.

Observers view the event as a marker of the kingdom's growing presence on the global fashion map.

Earlier editions helped raise the profiles of local labels and attract regional and international attention.

Events across the week will blend displays of traditional motifs with modern techniques and silhouettes.

The fashion week runs through 21 October and presents a programme that juxtaposes Saudi authenticity with international design perspectives.


