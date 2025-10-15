National Bank of Egypt Opens First Riyadh Branch on October 16

The National Bank of Egypt will open its first branch in Riyadh on 16 October after receiving a no-objection clearance from the Saudi central bank.

Mohamed El Etreby characterized the Riyadh launch as part of the bank's strategy to broaden its international footprint and extend services to regional clients.

Saudi authorities, including the central bank and relevant government bodies, provided facilitation during the branch's establishment and approved the necessary licenses.

It will offer corporate banking and a range of trade-finance products aimed at companies operating in the Saudi market.

Officials intend to implement contemporary banking technologies in the branch and to staff it with locally recruited personnel who have been trained for service delivery.

This expansion is presented as a means to support firms and investors with tailored financing solutions and to strengthen commercial cooperation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Historically, the move marks the first Egyptian bank to establish a physical branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Licensing followed regulatory review by the Saudi Monetary Authority and other relevant agencies, permitting the bank to commence operations in Riyadh.