Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince Launches ‘King Salman Gate’ Development in Mecca

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched the King Salman Gate mixed‑use development adjacent to the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Covering a built area of 12 million square metres, the project will occupy land beside Masjid al‑Haram.

Announced by the Crown Prince in his capacity as chairman of the board of Roaa Al‑Haram Al‑Makki, the initiative is described as a multi‑use destination.

Aimed at upgrading the city's central infrastructure, planners present the scheme as part of broader urban renewal efforts in Mecca.

The project is aligned with the national Service of the Guests of the Merciful program and is intended to improve the quality of pilgrim services.

Planned services will focus on facilitating visits, delivering higher‑quality amenities for those coming to the House of God, and enriching religious and cultural journeys.

Developers say King Salman Gate is positioned to be a key contributor to the central district's development and to support ongoing efforts to modernize visitor experience in the holy city.


