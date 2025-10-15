Saudi study: Moderna and Pfizer outperform other COVID-19 vaccines

A new Saudi national study found Moderna and Pfizer vaccines elicited higher antibody responses against COVID-19 compared to other approved vaccines.

Researchers reported that mRNA platforms, led by Moderna, produced the strongest measurable immune response across study cohorts.

Nevertheless, investigators observed that all vaccines included in the analysis generated robust antibody levels.

Saudi health officials characterized the research as domestically conducted and methodologically rigorous after the results were shared on official channels.

Public vaccination campaigns in Saudi Arabia have been credited with raising population immunity during the pandemic.

The study compared antibody outcomes among recipients of mRNA, viral vector and other vaccine platforms using national surveillance and laboratory data.

Officials highlighted that the findings reinforce the effectiveness of approved vaccines while noting differences between platforms.

Health authorities said the results support continued use of approved vaccines and underscore the antibody-generation advantages of mRNA technology.