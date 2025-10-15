Saudi Arabia

Saudi study: Moderna and Pfizer outperform other COVID-19 vaccines

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

A new Saudi national study found Moderna and Pfizer vaccines elicited higher antibody responses against COVID-19 compared to other approved vaccines.

Researchers reported that mRNA platforms, led by Moderna, produced the strongest measurable immune response across study cohorts.

Nevertheless, investigators observed that all vaccines included in the analysis generated robust antibody levels.

Saudi health officials characterized the research as domestically conducted and methodologically rigorous after the results were shared on official channels.

Public vaccination campaigns in Saudi Arabia have been credited with raising population immunity during the pandemic.

The study compared antibody outcomes among recipients of mRNA, viral vector and other vaccine platforms using national surveillance and laboratory data.

Officials highlighted that the findings reinforce the effectiveness of approved vaccines while noting differences between platforms.

Health authorities said the results support continued use of approved vaccines and underscore the antibody-generation advantages of mRNA technology.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.