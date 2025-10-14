Saudi Arabia

Saudi and Chinese Navies Launch ‘Blue Sword-4’ at Al-Jubail

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Saudi and Chinese navies launched the joint exercise 'Blue Sword-4' at King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Al-Jubail.

Units from the Saudi Eastern Fleet and elements of the People's Liberation Army Navy are undertaking combined drills that include coordinated maneuvers, communications interoperability testing, boarding simulations and command exchanges to strengthen tactical linkages.

Exercises address maritime terrorism and piracy threats in the surrounding coastal area.

Blue Sword is a recurring bilateral series designed to foster practical cooperation through shared training frameworks, lessons-learned sessions and joint operational planning that build on prior engagements.

Past iterations emphasized search and rescue, boarding procedures and deconfliction measures between surface units.

King Abdulaziz Naval Base provided shore facilities, logistics and liaison support during the drills.

Officials said the program focuses on improving patrol coordination and simulated interdiction capabilities to enhance regional maritime security.


Abdelrahman Ellithy

