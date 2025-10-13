Japan Hands BIE Flag to Saudi Arabia for Expo 2030 Riyadh

Saudi Arabia officially received the International Bureau of Exhibitions flag from Japan as the designated host of Expo 2030 Riyadh during the closing ceremony of Expo 2025 Osaka.

Handover occurred at the Osaka closing event after six months of exhibitions, cultural programs and international participation.

This transfer marks the formal transition of hosting responsibilities and initiates Riyadh's preparatory phase for the 2030 exposition.

Organizers emphasized that the Riyadh expo will serve as a global platform for innovative solutions, sustainability and inclusive development.

Riyadh's bid dossier was formally submitted to the International Bureau of Exhibitions as part of the official candidacy process.

Saudi leadership has positioned the event within the kingdom's broader transformation and development priorities under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Preparations will now focus on logistics, international partnerships, venue planning and program development across sectors.

Officials said the flag transfer formalizes responsibilities and enables closer coordination between Riyadh organizers and the BIE in the lead-up to 2030.