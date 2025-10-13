Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan Arrives in Sharm El-Sheikh

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh to lead the kingdom's delegation to the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit that will include the signing of an agreement to end the war in Gaza.

He is attending on behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman as Saudi Arabia's chief representative at the talks.

The summit is being co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and U, S, President Donald Trump, with leaders from more than 20 countries taking part.

Faisal bin Farhan will head Saudi participation in plenary sessions and bilateral meetings focused on finalizing terms for an end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The gathering in Sharm El-Sheikh was convened to secure international agreement on ceasefire arrangements, humanitarian access and steps toward a sustainable cessation of violence.

Sessions are scheduled for midday in the Egyptian resort city and organizers have framed the meeting as a single-day international summit.

Under Prince Faisal's leadership, the Saudi delegation will engage in discussions and signatory procedures at the summit.