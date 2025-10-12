Saudi Box Office Reaches SAR 448.1 Million in H1 2025

Saudi cinemas earned SAR 448, 1 million in the first half of 2025, with 9, 1 million tickets sold across the kingdom.

Average ticket price stood at SAR 49, 06 during the reporting period.

Exhibition capacity reached 65 venues operating 635 screens across 20 cities.

That scale of infrastructure supported continued leadership of the Saudi market in the Middle East, a position the report notes has been held since 2020.

The Film Authority published the half‑year box office report detailing revenue and admissions figures.

Report release was accompanied by public distribution through the authority's official channels and statements.

Admissions and revenue cover both major urban centres and regional markets, indicating broad geographic reach.

Stakeholders are advised to consult the full report for title-level performance and city-by-city breakdowns.