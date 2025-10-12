Saudi Heritage Authority Registers 1,516 New Archaeological Sites

Saudi Heritage Authority has registered 1, 516 new archaeological sites in the National Register, bringing the national total to 11, 577 sites.

Al-Baha contributed 184 additional sites to its inventory, taking that region's count to 313, while Tabuk recorded 85 new entries and now totals 1, 161.

Riyadh accounted for the largest share with 1, 174 newly listed locations, raising its recorded total to 3, 079.

Northern Borders added 70 sites to reach 359 registered locations, and Makkah registered three more entries to bring its total to 750.

These registrations form part of a systematic effort to survey, document and protect archaeological heritage across the kingdom.

Such documentation is intended to preserve cultural value and to promote Saudi Arabia as a destination for archaeological research and discovery.

Officials noted that continued inventory work across diverse governorates will support conservation, scholarship and public awareness.