Saudi Arabia Condemns Al-Fashir Shelter Attack, Calls to Halt War

Saudi Arabia condemned an assault on a displaced persons shelter in Al-Fashir and called for an immediate halt to fighting in Sudan.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry rejected any violence against civilians and urged full protection for the displaced.

Riyadh also emphasized implementing the commitments of the Jeddah Declaration signed on 11 May 2023 to safeguard civilians.

Sudanese army statements say it repelled an attack by the Rapid Support Forces on Al-Fashir and reported substantial losses of personnel and equipment among the attackers.

Observers warn that attacks on displacement sites deepen the humanitarian emergency and hinder relief operations across affected regions.

Saudi officials underlined the importance of preserving Sudan’s unity and national institutions to prevent further collapse and civilian harm.

Humanitarian agencies have expressed ongoing concern about civilian safety and restricted access to aid amid renewed hostilities.

The ministry urged immediate steps to protect civilians and to enact without delay the agreed measures outlined in the Jeddah Declaration.