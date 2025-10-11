Omar Yaghi Credits Saudi Leadership After Nobel Win

Saudi chemist Omar Yaghi has won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and credited sustained support from Saudi leadership for enabling the achievement.

He thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the national innovation committee for long-term backing of his research.

Yaghi emphasized that state funding and institutional support were decisive in advancing his laboratory's work.

The Nobel recognition follows years of increased Saudi investment in research, development and innovation across universities and national agencies.

Minister Abdullah Alswaha and officials from the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology posted public congratulations on social platforms.

Yaghi described the prize as a historic achievement for Saudi Arabia and for the Arab and Muslim scientific communities.

The country's innovation governance, coordinated funding mechanisms and institutional partnerships were cited domestically as factors supporting high-level research outcomes.

International outlets reported the award and highlighted increased visibility for collaborations involving Saudi institutions.