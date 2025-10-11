Lebanese Interior Minister: Security Coordination with Syria Backed by Saudi Arabia

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjjar said there is active security coordination with Syria that Saudi Arabia is sponsoring, and he framed fighting drug smuggling as a government priority.

He told Al Arabiya/Al Hadath that the ministry issued strict orders which led to targeted operations against trafficking networks.

Ministry forces reported carrying out operations that resulted in large seizures of Captagon, cocaine and hashish and in the arrest of senior suspects.

Officials stressed that illicit drug flows cut across sectarian, religious and regional lines, making the response a matter of national security and public health.

Saudi sponsorship of Beirut–Damascus cooperation was described as instrumental in enabling cross-border efforts and intelligence sharing.

Authorities said recent seizures conducted with Saudi cooperation involved narcotics valued at about 15 million dollars.

Beirut emphasized its commitment to prevent Lebanon from becoming a transit route or base for the destructive drugs trade.

Security agencies were ordered to sustain operations, protect the Lebanese community and continue pursuing major traffickers with legal measures.