Saudi Arabia

Osaka Celebrates Handover of Expo Flag to Riyadh

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Osaka hosted a ceremonial handover in which the Expo flag was formally transferred to Riyadh ahead of Expo 2030.

More than 15, 000 people attended an event titled 'From Osaka to Riyadh' that featured Saudi and Japanese performers.

Performances blended traditional and contemporary forms and included laser and hologram visuals alongside interactive segments to highlight cultural exchange.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is scheduled from 1 October 2030 to 30 March 2031 under the theme "A Vision for the Future".

The planned site covers over six million square metres divided into five main districts focused on innovation, technology, sustainability and environmental protection.

Organisers anticipate participation from 197 countries and 29 international organisations and expect the event to attract more than 42 million visits.

The handover served as one of Expo 2025 Osaka’s closing events and symbolised the formal transition between host cities.

Following the exhibition, Riyadh intends to transform the site into a sustainable global village to maintain cultural exchange and foster innovation in line with Saudi Vision 2030.


