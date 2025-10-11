Riyadh Season 2025 Opens with Macy’s Giant Balloons

Riyadh Season 2025 opened on Friday with a parade that showcased giant Macy’s balloons alongside international musical and artistic performances.

Giant helium balloons and elaborately decorated floats moved through the capital, accompanied by live music and staged sequences.

Macy’s presented its iconic New York parade balloons in Riyadh for the first time outside the United States.

Now in its sixth edition, the festival is positioned as the kingdom’s and the region’s largest annual entertainment event.

The season introduced a new visual identity under the theme Big Time, which appeared across costumes, signage and float designs.

Crowds filled the squares and thoroughfares around the site, and domestic and international media captured the spectacle.

Dozens of handlers guided the oversized balloons along the route, executing coordinated maneuvers that emphasized visual impact.

Organizers staged the parade as the opening act for a program of concerts, shows and attractions planned throughout the season.