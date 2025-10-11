Saudi Arabia

Progress in US–Saudi Talks on AI Chip Exports

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

U, S, and Saudi officials reported tangible progress in talks to allow American companies to export advanced AI semiconductors to Saudi Arabia.

Recent U, S, approvals to permit certain Nvidia chips for Gulf markets have helped accelerate negotiations involving suppliers such as Nvidia and AMD.

Washington continues to guard against the risk that sensitive technologies could reach China indirectly, a concern that previously stalled a planned Nvidia agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

Discussions, which began in May amid U, S, efforts to expand high-tech exports, form part of a broader push to support American firms’ roles in global AI infrastructure.

Adjustments by Gulf investors, including changes to UAE investment plans, have influenced U, S, export decisions and opened space for further progress with Riyadh.


